India

India's April-July fiscal deficit nears $44 bln

A man displays new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's federal fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) in April-July, the first four months of the fiscal year, stood at 3.21 trillion rupees ($43.98 billion), or 21.3% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts were 5.21 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 10.04 trillion rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 72.9900 Indian rupees)

