India
India's April-July fiscal deficit nears $44 bln
NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's federal fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) in April-July, the first four months of the fiscal year, stood at 3.21 trillion rupees ($43.98 billion), or 21.3% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday.
Net tax receipts were 5.21 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 10.04 trillion rupees, the data showed.
($1 = 72.9900 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed
