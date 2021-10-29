India
India's April-Sept fiscal deficit touches $70.4 bln
1 minute read
NEW DELHI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - India's federal fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) during April-September, the first half of the current fiscal year, stood at 5.27 trillion rupees ($70.4 billion) or 35% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Friday.
Net tax receipts were 9.2 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 16.3 trillion rupees, the data showed.
($1 = 74.8860 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Editing by William Maclean
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.