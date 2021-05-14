Skip to main content

IndiaIndia's April trade deficit at $15.10 billion - trade ministry

India's trade deficit in goods was $15.10 billion in April, revised trade data released by the government on Friday showed.

Merchandise exports rose to $30.63 billion in April from $10.36 billion a year earlier, while imports rose to $45.72 billion from $17.12 billion, the data showed.

The sharp rise in exports and imports seen in April was due to a low base in trade volumes in the same period last year as the country was put under a national lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

