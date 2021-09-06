Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India's August gold imports nearly double on price correction -govt source

A saleswoman displays a gold necklace to a customer inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India's gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to their highest level in five months on an improvement in demand and as a correction in prices prompted jewellers to ramp up purchases for the festive season, a government source said.

India imported 121 tonnes of gold in August, compared to 63 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on Monday on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, August imports surged to $6.7 billion from $3.7 billion a year ago, he said.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

