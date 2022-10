NEW DELHI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's annual industrial output (INIP=ECI) fell 0.8% year-on-year in August, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 1.7% in August.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.