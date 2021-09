Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's merchandise exports (INEXP=ECI) rose nearly 46% to $33.28 billion in August, data from trade ministry showed on Tuesday.

Asia's third largest economy imported (INIMP=ECI) goods worth $47.09 billion in August, a rise of 51.72% year-on-year, data showed.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.