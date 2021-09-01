Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India's Aug coal-fired power output up 23.7%, utilities asked to import fuel

Birds fly next to electricity pylons on a smoggy afternoon in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

CHENNAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - India's coal-fired power generation rose 23.7% in August due to a steep increase in electricity demand, an analysis of power grid data showed, pushing the government to ask utilities to import coal despite having the world's fourth largest reserves.

Data from the Central Electricity Authority showed over half of the 135 coal-fired power plants had less than a week's supply of coal left, of which 50 plants had less than three days of coal left. Six plants had run out of coal. read more

Overall electricity generation rose 16.1% in August from a year earlier, a Reuters analysis of daily load despatch data by federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

Coal-fired power accounts for more than 70% of India's electricity generation, with state-run Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS) accounting for more than four-fifths of its total production of the fuel.

India's federal power ministry asked utilities to import coal to address higher demand for the fuel.

"Thermal power plants which may import coal for blending may explore to enhance imports of coal to tide over the current crisis," the power ministry said in a Aug. 30 notice, seen by Reuters.

India is the world's second biggest importer of coal, and mainly imports from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been looking to slash imports of the fuel since it assumed power.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill

