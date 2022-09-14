1 minute read
India's August WPI inflation eases to 12.41% y/y - govt
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) (INWPI=ECI) eased to 12.41% year-on-year in August from 13.93% in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.
August's figure was lower than the forecast of 13% in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 11.64% in August 2021.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
