India's August WPI inflation eases to 12.41% y/y - govt

People shop for an air conditioner inside an electronics store in Mumbai, India, May 19, 2022. Picture taken May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) (INWPI=ECI) eased to 12.41% year-on-year in August from 13.93% in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

August's figure was lower than the forecast of 13% in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 11.64% in August 2021.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

