India's aviation regulator fines Air India about $37,000 for unruly passenger incident















NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Air India has been fined 3 million rupees (about $37,000) for its handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights in November, India's aviation regulator said on Friday.

The Tata group-owned airline has faced criticism from the country's aviation regulator following an incident on a Nov. 26 flight in which a male passenger, while apparently inebriated, allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

($1 = 81.1830 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aditi Shah and Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly











