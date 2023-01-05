India's Bajaj Finance falls over 8% as loan growth, AUM moderates in Q3















BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) fell as much as 8.3% on Thursday, a day after the Indian shadow lender reported moderation in loan growth and assets under management (AUM) during the third quarter.

New loans booked in the quarter ended Dec. 31 were up 5.4% year-on-year against 7.9% recorded in the second quarter, while AUM grew 27% as of Dec. 31 against the 31% recorded in the previous quarter.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.