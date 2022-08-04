India's Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds – traders

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS) plans to raise at least 100 million rupees ($1.26 million) through a sale of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The non-banking finance company has invited bids from bankers and investors for the same on Friday, they said.

The notes are rated AAA by CRISIL and India Ratings and will close for subscription on Monday.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 29.90 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.4425 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Vidya Ranganathan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.