India's Bank of Baroda posts June qtr net profit of 12.08 bln rupees

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - India's Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) reported a stand alone net profit of 12.08 billion rupees ($163 million) in the June quarter compared to a loss of 8.64 billion a year earlier, the state-run lender said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Net interest income rose 15.79% to 78.92 billion rupees, it said.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stayed flat sequentially at 8.86% in Q1 2021/22 while net NPAs fell slightly to 3.03%.

In Q4 2020/21, gross NPAs stood at 8.87% while net NPAs stood at 3.09%.

($1 = 74.2400 Indian rupees)

