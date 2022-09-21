India's banking system liquidity slips into deficit - RBI

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI infused 218 billion Indian rupees ($2.73 billion)into banking system on Tuesday, the biggest since May 2019.

Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85%, highest since July 2019.

($1 = 79.8000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.