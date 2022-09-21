1 minute read
India's banking system liquidity slips into deficit - RBI
MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
The RBI infused 218 billion Indian rupees ($2.73 billion)into banking system on Tuesday, the biggest since May 2019.
Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85%, highest since July 2019.
($1 = 79.8000 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil
