A girl receives a dose of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, Covaxin, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Jan 8 (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Biotech said on Saturday a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin offered long-term protection from severe disease in a trial.

The company said a booster dose was given to trial participants six months after they received their second dose.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

