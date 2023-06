[1/2] FILE PHOTO-A private security guard stands in front of the regional head office of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) in Kolkata, India, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum said on Wednesday it approved a fundraise of up to 180 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) through the issue of equity shares on rights basis.

($1 = 82.0210 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.