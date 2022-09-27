India's Blade signs order for up to 200 electric aircraft from Embraer's Eve

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Eve Holding Inc (EVEX.N) said on Tuesday that Blade India has signed a purchase order for up to 200 of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOLs), allowing it to expand its urban air mobility ecosystem in the Asian country.

A joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility (BLDE.O), Blade India will also collaborate with Eve - which is controlled by planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) - on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan

