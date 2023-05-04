India's Blue Star says Q4 profit triples on strong AC demand















BENGALURU, May 4 (Reuters) - Indian air conditioner maker Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS) said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit nearly tripled, as an early summer and soaring temperatures spurred AC sales.

Consolidated net profit rose to 2.25 billion rupees ($27.5 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 761.6 million rupees a year earlier. Total revenue from operations rose 16.4% to 26.24 billion rupees.

Blue Star also said it will issue one bonus share for every share held.

WHY IT MATTERS

Blue Star's order inflows have risen nearly 71% over the past two years after a revamp of its product portfolio and its expansion in the railway electrifications sector.

The Indian air-conditioning industry has also gained significantly from the early arrival of summer this year. Room AC sales saw a sharp uptick in March amid healthy consumer sentiment. Rising infrastructure development in the country could drive up demand for cooling appliances even further, according to industry watchers.

PEER COMPARISON

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- $1 = 81.7420 Indian rupees

