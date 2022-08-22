India's Brahmaputra Infrastructure soars 11% after $22.2 mln order win

BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian construction and engineering company Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd (BRAH.BO), jumped 11.31% on Monday, after the company said it received an order worth 1.77 billion rupees($22.16 million).

The company said it had won an order for an upgradation of a railway station in the northern state of Rajasthan. (https://bityl.co/DwkQ)

By 0706 GMT, shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure, which builds roads, bridges, tunnels, shopping malls and other real estate across the country, were up 5.03% at 29.25 rupees.

($1 = 79.8700 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora

