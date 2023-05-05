India's Britannia Industries Q4 profit tops view on strong demand
BENGALURU, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian bread and biscuits maker Britannia Industries Ltd (BRIT.NS) on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected 47% jump in quarterly profit as strong demand and past price hikes helped expand margins.
Britannia, which sells the Marie Gold and Good Day brand of biscuits, reported a consolidated net profit of 5.59 billion rupees ($68.43 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 3.80 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected the firm to report a profit of 5.03 billion rupees, per Refinitiv IBES data.
($1 = 81.6900 Indian rupees)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.