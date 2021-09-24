Skip to main content

India

India's BSE Sensex crosses 60,000 mark with tech stocks in lead

1 minute read

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares scaled record highs on Friday, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex topping the 60,000 level for the first time on the back of gains in tech and property stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.47% to 17,907.5 by 0354 GMT, and the Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.49% at 60,180.62.

Indian shares were on track for their fifth straight weekly gain, which analysts attributed to diminishing fears of a possible third COVID-19 wave due to a quick-moving vaccination campaign.

Tech stocks (.NIFTYIT) jumped 1.6%, with Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) rising more than 2% to be the biggest gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:19 AM UTC

India's BSE Sensex crosses 60,000 mark with tech stocks in lead

Indian shares scaled record highs on Friday, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex topping the 60,000 level for the first time on the back of gains in tech and property stocks.

India
VP Harris and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet as U.S. eyes Asia
India
Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages
India
Amazon launches bundling service for video streaming apps in India
India
U.S. Vice President Harris welcomes India's resuming COVID exports