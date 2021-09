India's BSE Sensex crosses 60,000 mark with tech stocks in lead

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares scaled record highs on Friday, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex topping the 60,000 level for the first time on the back of gains in tech and property stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.47% to 17,907.5 by 0354 GMT, and the Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.49% at 60,180.62.

Indian shares were on track for their fifth straight weekly gain, which analysts attributed to diminishing fears of a possible third COVID-19 wave due to a quick-moving vaccination campaign.

Tech stocks (.NIFTYIT) jumped 1.6%, with Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) rising more than 2% to be the biggest gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

