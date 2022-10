BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tiger Global-backed Byju's said on Wednesday that it was aiming to achieve profitability by March 2023.

The Indian edtech firm had last month reported a loss of 45.64 billion rupees for the 2021 fiscal year as promotion and employee expenses rose.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.