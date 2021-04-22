IndiaIndia's capital has huge demand for oxygen as hospitals run short, minister says
1 minute read
The Indian capital of New Delhi was grappling with a huge demand for oxygen supplies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, as several hospitals reported shortages.
"Since the last few days, there has been a scramble for oxygen in hospitals," Kejriwal said in a televised address, adding that supplies had started to flow in from other states.
