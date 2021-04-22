Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India's capital has huge demand for oxygen as hospitals run short, minister says

The Indian capital of New Delhi was grappling with a huge demand for oxygen supplies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, as several hospitals reported shortages.

"Since the last few days, there has been a scramble for oxygen in hospitals," Kejriwal said in a televised address, adding that supplies had started to flow in from other states.

