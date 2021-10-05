Skip to main content

India

India's 'captive' coal mines to be allowed to sell 50% output

Workers walk on a heap of coal at a stockyard of an underground coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

CHENNAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian coal mines that produce coal solely for their own use, known as "captive mines" will now be allowed to sell 50% of their annual output in the open market, the government said on Tuesday.

"Availability of additional coal will ease pressure on power plants and will also aid in import substitution of coal," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The move comes as India's coal-fired utilities face an acute fuel shortage with inventories falling to multi-year lows.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Jason Neely

