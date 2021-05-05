Skip to main content

IndiaIndia's cenbank governor to speak on Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives at a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

India's central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das, is to deliver a speech at 0430 GMT on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India said on Twitter.

"Watch out for the address by RBI Governor," it said, but gave no details. Coronavirus infections surged past 20 million in the world's second most populous nation on Tuesday. read more

Bankers have asked the RBI for a moratorium of three months, particularly for retail and small borrowers, who have been the worst hit in the second wave of the pandemic, news channel CNBC-TV18 said, citing unidentified sources.

The announcement of relief needs to be done at the earliest to prevent accumulation of stress, the sources said.

Last year, the central bank declared a moratorium for a total of six months for all borrowers.

India

