Skip to main content

India

India's central bank supersedes boards of Srei Infrastructure, Srei Equipment Finance

1 minute read

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's central bank said on Monday it has superseded the board of directors of non-banking financial companies Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited due to governance concerns and defaults, adding that it will initiate bankruptcy proceedings against them.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 6:42 AM UTC

In India's city of silk sarees, rising prices pose risk to nascent recovery

In the narrow lanes of the Hindu pilgrimage city of Varanasi, the centre of a famed silk-weaving industry, there's little sign of the nascent economic recovery trumpeted by India's policymakers.

India
Indian farmers to step up protests after eight killed in clashes
India
India's Sept gold imports surge as prices correct ahead of festivals
India
Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth
India
Cipla to sell Lilly's Trulicity, Humalog diabetes treatments in India