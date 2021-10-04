India's central bank supersedes boards of Srei Infrastructure, Srei Equipment Finance

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's central bank said on Monday it has superseded the board of directors of non-banking financial companies Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited due to governance concerns and defaults, adding that it will initiate bankruptcy proceedings against them.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

