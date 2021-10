Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India's Chief Economic Adviser K.V. Subramanian said on Friday that he would step down following the completion of his three-year tenure, according to a statement.

"I have decided to return back to academia," he said.

