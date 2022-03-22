1 minute read
India's coal ministry seeks to ease green norms to boost domestic production
NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - India's coal ministry will seek a relaxation of some environmental norms to help increase the country's overall coal production, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.
Domestic demand for coal has risen considerably because of a steep hike in international prices, Joshi said, according to a press statement issued by India's Ministry of Coal.
Reporting Sudarshan Varadhan, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
