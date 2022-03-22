India's coal ministry seeks to ease green norms to boost domestic production

Smoke billows from the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Ahmedabad, India, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - India's coal ministry will seek a relaxation of some environmental norms to help increase the country's overall coal production, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Domestic demand for coal has risen considerably because of a steep hike in international prices, Joshi said, according to a press statement issued by India's Ministry of Coal.

