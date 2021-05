A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's new coronavirus cases rose by 392,488, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,689 over the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data released on Sunday.

India's total case load now stands at 19.56 million with 215,542 killed by the virus.

