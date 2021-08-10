India's daily COVID-19 cases near five-month low

People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India reported on Tuesday 28,204 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 16, according to government data.

India's overall case load touched 32 million, the health ministry data showed. Overall deaths in the country increased by 373 overnight, pushing the tally to 428,682.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.