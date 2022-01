People shop at a crowded market ahead of Christmas, during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New Delhi, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, pushed up by a growing number of Omicron variant cases, data from the health ministry showed.

The COVID-19 death toll in the past 24 hours rose by 406.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.