India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 27,553

Commuters disembark from a suburban train at a railway station, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, as infections of the Omicron variant continued to rise, data from the health ministry showed on Sunday.

COVID-19 deaths rose by 284, taking the total death toll to 481,770, according to the health ministry.

India has recorded a total of 34.88 million COVID-19 infections.

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Kim Coghill

