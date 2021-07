People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) - India reported on Thursday 41,383 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths rose by 507, health ministry data showed.

The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, with the death toll at 418,987, according to government data.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

