A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

July 2 (Reuters) - India reported 853 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, taking its total toll beyond 400,000.

New infections reported over the same period were 46,617.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.