A man stands next to the body of his wife, who died due to breathing difficulties, inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India on Wednesday posted a record rise in deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing its total fatalities past the 250,000 mark.

Deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 4,205, while daily coronavirus cases rose by 348,421, with India's overall caseload now surging past 23 million, according to health ministry data.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.