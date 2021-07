A woman rides a scooter through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, July 17 (Reuters) - India on Saturday reported 38,079 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 31.06 million, health ministry data showed.

The number of deaths rose by 560, taking the total to 413,091, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Kim Coghill

