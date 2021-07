Angurbala Kamila, 45, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, on a boat during "Vaccination on boat" programme in Gosaba Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

July 16 (Reuters) - India reported on Friday 38,949 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking the nationwide tally above 31 million.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

