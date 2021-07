A nurse checks a coronavirus disease patient's pulse before she is admitted into a school turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, July 18 (Reuters) - India on Sunday reported 41,157 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 31.1 million, health ministry data showed.

The number of deaths rose by 518, taking the total to 413,609, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Edmund Klamann

