Hindu devotees arrive to take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers during Magh Mela festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prayagraj, India, January 14, 2022.REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 337,704 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and a daily positivity rate of 17.22%, a government statement said.

Over the period 488 people died, bringing India's COVID-19 death toll to 488,884, the health ministry said in a statement.

