India's Dec industrial output growth slows to 0.4% y/y

Workers operate a knitting machine at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

NEW DELHI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - India's annual industrial output (INIP=ECI) growth slowed to 0.4% in December from 2.2% in the same month a year earlier, dragged down by a contraction in manufacturing, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 1.3% in December compared to 1.4% in the previous month.

