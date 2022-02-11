1 minute read
India's Dec industrial output growth slows to 0.4% y/y
NEW DELHI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - India's annual industrial output (INIP=ECI) growth slowed to 0.4% in December from 2.2% in the same month a year earlier, dragged down by a contraction in manufacturing, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 1.3% in December compared to 1.4% in the previous month.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; editing by Philippa Fletcher
