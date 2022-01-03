India's Dec jobless rate rises to 7.9% -think tank CMIE

Job seekers attend a job fair organised by the employment department of the Delhi state government in New Delhi, India, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - India's December unemployment rate rose to 7.9% from the June figure of 7.0%, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.

Economic activities and consumer sentiments have been hit in the South Asian nation after a rise in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and restrictions in many states.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Himani Sarkar

