India
India's Dec jobless rate rises to 7.9% -think tank CMIE
1 minute read
NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - India's December unemployment rate rose to 7.9% from the June figure of 7.0%, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.
Economic activities and consumer sentiments have been hit in the South Asian nation after a rise in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and restrictions in many states.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Himani Sarkar
