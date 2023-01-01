India's December goods and services tax collections up 15% y/y

An attendant at a fuel station arranges Indian rupee notes in Kolkata, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India's goods and services tax receipts in December rose 15% year-on-year to 1.495 trillion rupees ($18.07 billion), a government statement said on Sunday, reflecting strong economic activity during the festive season.

Goods and services taxes brought in 1.46 trillion rupees in November.

($1 = 82.7170 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens

