India's December goods and services tax collections up 15% y/y
NEW DELHI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India's goods and services tax receipts in December rose 15% year-on-year to 1.495 trillion rupees ($18.07 billion), a government statement said on Sunday, reflecting strong economic activity during the festive season.
Goods and services taxes brought in 1.46 trillion rupees in November.
($1 = 82.7170 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens
