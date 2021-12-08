India's defence chief, 12 others killed in chopper crash

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat arrives for the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India's Defence Chief Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other people were killed after a military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in southern India on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in late 2019.

The accident took place around noon near the town of Coonoor, and the dead include four crew members of the Mi-17V5 helicopter, the Air Force said in a tweet.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.