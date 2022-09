India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities to U.S., says finmin

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 14 July 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India's digital revolution offered investment opportunities for the United States, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

"India's Open Network for Digital Commerce has revolutionised the retail and manufacturing sector," Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday at a business conference in the Indian capital, adding that this offered business opportunities to foreign companies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.