India's Dish TV falls 10% as shareholders reject results, auditor appointment

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Dish TV (DSTV.NS) fell as much as 10% on Tuesday, a day after the broadcast satellite service provider's share holders rejected audited statements for last two fiscals, appointments of a new auditor and an independent director.

Yes Bank, which holds an about 25% stake in Dish TV, has been pushing for a board reconstitution, citing corporate governance issues.

