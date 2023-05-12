India's DLF posts 41% rise in Q4 profit on lower costs















BENGALURU, May 12 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd (DLF.NS), India's biggest real estate company by market value, reported a 40.6% increase in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a fall in expenses and sustained housing demand.

DLF's consolidated net profit increased to 5.07 billion rupees ($62 million) in the fourth quarter, from 4.05 billion rupees a year earlier.

DLF's revenue fell 5.9% to 14.56 billion rupees, while expenses declined 12.4%.

WHY IT MATTERS

Despite high interest rates, the demand for luxury housing is booming in India, which has helped DLF post a rise in profit in each quarter of last financial year. The company plans to continue to focus on luxury and premium projects as it finds it difficult to make profits in the popular affordable housing segment.

Earlier this month, rival Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS) reported a 58% jump in fourth quarter profit.

PEER COMPARISON

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- $1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees

Reporting by Kashish Tandon; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.