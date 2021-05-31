India's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine

A handout photo provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) shows samples of Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in this still image taken from video released May 6, 2021. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Handout via REUTERS

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Dr. Reddy's is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.

