Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters
1 minute read

A handout photo provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) shows samples of Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in this still image taken from video released May 6, 2021. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Handout via REUTERS

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Dr. Reddy's is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 4:08 AM UTCIndia's Serum Institute to raise AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine output in June

The Serum institute of India will raise production of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

IndiaIndia reports 152,734 new COVID-19 infections, 3,128 deaths
IndiaIndian shares rise as daily COVID-19 cases fall; GDP data eyed
IndiaIndia's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine
IndiaIndia's economy likely accelerated in Jan-Mar, before COVID-19 wave