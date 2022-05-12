1 minute read
India's economic growth to slow if c.bank hikes rates - official
NEW DELHI, May 12 (Reuters) - India's economic growth rate is likely to slow if the central bank hikes interest rates, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan told CNBC TV18 on Thursday.
India's central bank is likely to raise its inflation projection for the current fiscal year at its June monetary policy meeting and will consider more interest rate hikes, a source said on Wednesday.
The central bank hiked its repo rate
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
