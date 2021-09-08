Skip to main content

India

India's economic growth will remain strong in coming quarters, S&P says

Mumbai's financial district skyline is pictured, after air pollution level started to drop during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), India, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's economic growth will remain strong in the coming quarters while inflation in Asia's third largest economy is likely to remain at elevated levels, analysts at Standard and Poor's said on Wednesday.

S&P said the next rating action on India will depend on the pace of recovery over the next 24-month period.

S&P has a 'BBB-' rating with a stable outlook on India.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens

