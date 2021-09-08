India
India's economic growth will remain strong in coming quarters, S&P says
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's economic growth will remain strong in the coming quarters while inflation in Asia's third largest economy is likely to remain at elevated levels, analysts at Standard and Poor's said on Wednesday.
S&P said the next rating action on India will depend on the pace of recovery over the next 24-month period.
S&P has a 'BBB-' rating with a stable outlook on India.
