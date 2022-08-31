India's economy grows 13.5% y/y in June qtr; slowdown seen ahead

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's economy grew 13.5% from a year ago in the April-June quarter, its fastest annual pace in a year, data released on Wednesday showed, though it is seen losing momentum in coming quarters as higher interest rates cool economic activity.

June quarter growth, driven by manufacturing and services, such as accommodation and travel, rebounding from pandemic restrictions, came below a 15.2% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, but well above 4.1% growth in the previous quarter.

The last time India's economy grew faster was in April-June 2021 when it gained 20.1% from the pandemic-depressed level a year earlier.

Economists said Asia's third-largest economy faced downward risks with tighter monetary conditions and higher energy and commodity prices likely to weigh on consumer demand and companies' investment plans.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its benchmark repo rate (INREPO=ECI) by 140 basis points since May, including 50 basis points this month, while warning about the impact of a global slowdown on domestic growth prospects. read more

Consumer spending, which accounts for nearly 55% of India's economic activity, has been hit hard by soaring food and fuel prices, though monthly inflation has moderated in the past three months.

The latest Reuters poll showed the economists expected growth this quarter could slow sharply to an annual 6.2% before decelerating further to 4.5% in October-December.

Rupee's depreciation of more than 7% against the dollar this year has made imported items costlier for consumers and businesses.

India's $3.3 trillion economy, with a per capita income of around $2100, has grown less than 2% a year in real terms on average over the past three years after contracted 6.6% in 2019/20 during the 2019/2020, which largely coincided with the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.