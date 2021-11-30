India
India's economy grows 8.4%y/y in July-Sept quarter - govt
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's economy grew 8.4% year-on-year in the July-Sept quarter, official data on Tuesday showed.
The read-out for Sept quarter was in line with 8.4% growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, and came after a record growth of 20.1% in the previous quarter.
The economy had contracted 7.4% in the same quarter a year earlier, according to revised figures, when the economy struggled with pandemic restrictions.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens
